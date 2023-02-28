Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $370.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $415.00 to $370.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $368.73.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $295.63 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $448.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.66.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

