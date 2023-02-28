Oppenheimer Weighs in on Arvinas, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arvinas in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the company will earn ($1.97) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($5.58) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.21) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.46). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Arvinas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of ARVN opened at $30.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,917,000 after acquiring an additional 167,390 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Arvinas by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,340,000 after acquiring an additional 606,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,971,000 after acquiring an additional 116,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,901,000 after acquiring an additional 31,339 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arvinas by 5.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after acquiring an additional 160,860 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

