Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of NOVA opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after buying an additional 261,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,596,000 after purchasing an additional 114,448 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,318,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,794,000 after purchasing an additional 181,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,199 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after purchasing an additional 781,893 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

