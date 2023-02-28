Comparing Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) & Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enerplus and Vista Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $2.16 billion 1.62 $914.30 million $3.83 4.19 Vista Energy $1.03 billion 1.57 $269.54 million $2.73 6.71

Enerplus has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Energy. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus 37.93% 85.10% 34.66% Vista Energy 23.56% 38.57% 14.63%

Dividends

This table compares Enerplus and Vista Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Vista Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Enerplus pays out 5.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vista Energy pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enerplus has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Enerplus is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enerplus and Vista Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 2 4 0 2.67 Vista Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enerplus currently has a consensus target price of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 54.40%. Given Enerplus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Vista Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Enerplus has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Energy has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Vista Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enerplus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enerplus beats Vista Energy on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

