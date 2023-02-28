Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Given New $160.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $162.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $106.12 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,884,000 after purchasing an additional 311,496 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $5,766,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

