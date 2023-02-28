Credit Suisse Group Raises Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $33.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RVLV. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.24.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

RVLV opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.15. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,106,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,223,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

