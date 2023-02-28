Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.71.

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

HLX opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 16.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 40,539 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,010,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 48,994 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

