HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 775 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.35) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($8.99) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 840 ($10.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.45) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 730.50 ($8.82).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 629.70 ($7.60) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,289.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 653.80 ($7.89). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 581.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 525.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,489.80%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

