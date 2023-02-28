Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €53.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €61.25 ($65.16) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.32) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Nemetschek Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €54.26 ($57.72) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.56. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €42.78 ($45.51) and a 1 year high of €94.78 ($100.83).

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

