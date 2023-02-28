Analysts Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) PT at $72.67

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.57. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

