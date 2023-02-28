Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

