Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $86.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BXP. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BXP opened at $66.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.62. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

