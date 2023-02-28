Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Stantec Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STN. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Stantec Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $58.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Stantec has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $61.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 45.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Stantec by 35.7% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Stantec in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Stantec Company Profile



Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.



