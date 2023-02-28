Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ashford Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. Ashford has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

