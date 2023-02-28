Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPE stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.