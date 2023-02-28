United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.39 on Monday. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a current ratio of 18.25, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
United States Antimony Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.