United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.39 on Monday. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a current ratio of 18.25, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in June 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

