Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $8.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.70. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Get Avinger alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avinger in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.