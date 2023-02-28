Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Blucora Price Performance

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $27.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Blucora has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blucora

Blucora Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

