Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
NASDAQ BCOR opened at $27.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Blucora has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.
Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
