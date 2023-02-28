StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Price Performance

Shares of EML stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72. Eastern has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eastern Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Eastern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastern by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 464,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after buying an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eastern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Eastern during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,765,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

Further Reading

