StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Eastern Price Performance
Shares of EML stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72. Eastern has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Eastern Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eastern Company Profile
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
