U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.82.
U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 40.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
