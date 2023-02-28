U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.