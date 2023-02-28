Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SIFY opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

