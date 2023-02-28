Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.93 million, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.07. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 25.44%.

Park City Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,099,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park City Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park City Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Featured Articles

