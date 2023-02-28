Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAF. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($171.28) target price on Safran in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on Safran in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($145.74) price objective on Safran in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on Safran in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Safran Stock Performance

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €134.90 ($143.51) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €126.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €114.31. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($71.46) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($98.26).

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

