Archrock (NYSE:AROC) PT Raised to $13.00

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AROC. StockNews.com raised Archrock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Archrock has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.90%.

Institutional Trading of Archrock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Archrock by 66.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 267,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archrock



Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

