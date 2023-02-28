Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.3 %
OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $36.51 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.
