Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to C$60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $36.88 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $41.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

