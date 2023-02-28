Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Raised to C$59.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$59.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CDPYF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $44.31.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

