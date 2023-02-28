Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Raised to C$168.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$165.00 to C$168.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LBLCF. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$124.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $87.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.72. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $75.28 and a 12-month high of $95.55.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.