Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of CADNF stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. Cascades has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $11.18.

About Cascades

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

