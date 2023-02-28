Capreit to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a one year low of C$20.71 and a one year high of C$50.88.

Capreit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Further Reading

