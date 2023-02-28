ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHPT. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.53.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

CHPT opened at $10.84 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.35 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 74.82% and a negative net margin of 82.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $34,078.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $34,078.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,422,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 733,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,318,633. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $230,588,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in ChargePoint by 8.1% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 8.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint



ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

