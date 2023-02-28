Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, February 6th.

NYSE BOWL opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 0.24. Bowlero has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40.

In other Bowlero news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 230,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $3,427,267.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,732.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 116,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $1,609,394.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,417,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 230,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $3,427,267.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,732.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 912,905 shares of company stock worth $13,185,324. 53.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,555,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,483,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 452.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 493,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,168,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,044,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 441,399 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

