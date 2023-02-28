BMO Capital Markets Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $185.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $172.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.86.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $163.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a PE ratio of 582.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,775,976.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,918 shares of company stock worth $2,894,609 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.