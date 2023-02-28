Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NKLA opened at $2.22 on Friday. Nikola has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,197.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 927,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,984,698.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,222.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,197.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,606,605 shares of company stock worth $3,635,555. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

