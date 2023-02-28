Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT Raised to $186.00 at Truist Financial

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $178.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.80 and its 200-day moving average is $168.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 43.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

