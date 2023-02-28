Cowen Trims Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Target Price to $950.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $1,050.00 to $950.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CABO. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,159.17.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $692.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $754.15 and its 200-day moving average is $845.62. Cable One has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,576.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 1,312.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

