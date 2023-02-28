Raymond James Lowers Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $158.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $167.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.
FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.11.
Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE FNV opened at $126.90 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.22 and its 200 day moving average is $132.22.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.