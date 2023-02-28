Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target Raised to $3.75 at Morgan Stanley

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTTR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Matterport from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $3.03 on Friday. Matterport has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53.

In related news, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,554.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 538,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,459.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $277,581.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 687,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,554.08. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 538,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,459.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 442,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,419 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 30.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Matterport by 117.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 38,222 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Matterport by 107.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Matterport by 1,988.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 74,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport during the first quarter worth about $123,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

