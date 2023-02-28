Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Shares of MRVI opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $41.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

