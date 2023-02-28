Morgan Stanley Boosts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $173.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $173.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $142.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $145.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $418.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

