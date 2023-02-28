Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $370.00 at UBS Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DPZ. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $368.73.
NYSE DPZ opened at $295.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $291.00 and a 12-month high of $448.99.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.09%.
In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
