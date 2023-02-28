CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) PT Raised to $26.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE CNO opened at $25.48 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $973.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

