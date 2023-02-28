Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MPW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.09.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 77.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

