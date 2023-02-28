Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.75.

NYSE:AFL opened at $68.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. Aflac’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 6,918.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after buying an additional 3,624,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $175,416,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 982.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

