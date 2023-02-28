American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.30.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

