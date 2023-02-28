Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $270.00 at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $299.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $368.73.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $295.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.72 and its 200-day moving average is $352.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $291.00 and a 12-month high of $448.99.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,902,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,631,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after buying an additional 319,545 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,608,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,046,000 after buying an additional 196,063 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $369,800,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

