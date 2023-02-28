MP Materials (NYSE:MP) PT Raised to $43.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MP Materials Trading Up 9.4 %

NYSE MP opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

MP Materials Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,977,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,077,000 after purchasing an additional 497,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,626,000 after buying an additional 3,983,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MP Materials by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,678,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 533,571 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,673,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

