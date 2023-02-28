MP Materials (NYSE:MP) PT Raised to $43.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MP Materials Trading Up 9.4 %
NYSE MP opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials
In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.
MP Materials Company Profile
MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
