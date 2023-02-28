Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $315.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $368.73.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $295.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $291.00 and a 52 week high of $448.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.66.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

