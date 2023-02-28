Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) PT Lowered to $3.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Securities from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $1.50 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.13.

NKTR opened at $1.39 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,801.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $121,158. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,537.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,690 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

