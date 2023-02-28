Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT Raised to $125.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Fox Factory Trading Up 3.3 %

FOXF opened at $115.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Fox Factory by 63.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

