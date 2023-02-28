Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT Raised to $125.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.25.
Fox Factory Trading Up 3.3 %
FOXF opened at $115.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Fox Factory
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Fox Factory by 63.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.